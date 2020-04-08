NFL Draft 2020: Complete Schedule, Order and Prop Bet Odds for 3-Day Event

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

With nearly the entire sports world on hiatus, there isn't much for bettors to sink their teeth into.

Fortunately, the NFL draft is right around the corner and figures to go ahead as planned. The event will be completely virtual, but it at least gives us something to look forward to.

If you're looking to make the three-day event a little more interesting, you're in luck. From player props to over-unders on how many quarterbacks will be taken to how many first-round picks will come from the SEC, there's a prop bet for everyone.

Caesars Palace has a comprehensive list of those available. Below, we'll take a look at some of the more interesting ones on the board.

NFL Draft Schedule

Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET

2020 NFL Draft 1st-Round Order

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Complete order for all seven rounds can be found at NFL.com.

Prop Bets

Total Quarterbacks Taken in First Round

Over 4.0: -200 (bet $200 to win $100)

Under 4.0: +170 ($100 bet wins $170)

This one seems destined to either push or hit the under.

Joe Burrow is locked in at No. 1, while Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are both widely believed to be first-round locks. Then there's Jordan Love.

The Utah State quarterback can be found on most first-round mock drafts, but finding a home for him can be a bit difficult. Once you take out the Bengals, Dolphins and Chargers, it gets tricky to work out who would be willing to take a shot on another signal-caller in the first round.

In order to take the over on this, you need to have a great feeling about not just Love finding a first-round landing spot, but also Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts or Washington's Jacob Eason.

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. doesn't believe Hurts is a possibility in the first round.

"Late second round is probably Hurts' ceiling," he wrote in response to a reader's question. "I know teams like him, but he's not in the first tier of quarterbacks and will likely be drafted after Jacob Eason (Washington)."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has Eason going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 45th overall selection as the heir apparent to Tom Brady.

It's entirely possible a team such as Tampa Bay would trade up to the first round to take their quarterback. As a first-round pick, the franchise would get an additional fifth-year option on their contract which makes trading up tempting.

However, that seems like more of a stretch than either Love or Herbert sliding out of the first round making the under the best play here.

First Wide Receiver Drafted

Jerry Jeudy: -140

CeeDee Lamb: +135

Henry Ruggs III: +400

Tee Higgins: +7500

Justin Jefferson: +7500

Much has been made of this year's receiver class, but there isn't necessarily one who stands above the rest. There seems to be a general consensus that the first three taken will be some variation of Alabama receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb.

Ruggs didn't really enter this conversation until after the combine. When he ran a 4.27 40-yard dash, it became apparent that his speed was in another tier compared to his peers.

However, questions about his production are warranted. He wasn't even the top option on his own team. Jeudy and returning receiver Devonta Smith made Ruggs the third option on his own team.

Jeudy is the favorite, but Lamb is the one to watch. In assessing the latest buzz surrounding all 32 teams, Miller reported the Jets are likely to take a tackle but are high on the Sooner.

A receiver in the top 10 would be a curveball. Miller does mention the Jaguars at nine shouldn't be ruled out as a team that would start the run on them. Again, though, that isn't the expectation.

Lamb has the ability to play in the slot or on the outside and, as Field Yates of ESPN noted, is exceptional at making plays downfield:

Jeudy vs. Lamb is fascinating, but the two are nearly equal and the latter has the more favorable odds for bettors. He's the pick.

Total Wide Receivers Selected in First Round

Over 6.0: -110

Under 6.0: -120

The odds for the total receivers taken in the first round are much closer than the quarterbacks, and it's a much tougher call to make.

That's because of the overall depth of the class.

For instance, nine receivers are ranked in Miller's overall top-50 big board. That's almost 20 percent of the entire board at one position.

So there are two ways of looking at the position: One, the amount of talented pass-catchers means we will go over the six drafted in the first round, or teams know how deep the draft is at a position and will opt to save the need for later.

Let's take the Vikings for instance. After trading away Stefon Diggs, it's fair to say they could add a receiver through the draft. They have picks 22 and 25 in the first round. It would be easy to see them take the likes of Tee Higgins or Justin Jefferson there.

Alternatively, they could use those two picks to enhance the defense where they need to rebuild the secondary and bolster the pass rush and get a quality receiver with the 58th pick such as KJ Hamler, Brandon Aiyuk or Michael Pittman Jr.

The depth of the class could actually work against the number of receivers taken in the first round, as teams can address other pressing needs and still wind up with a good prospect. Take the under here.