Tony Parker Says Lyon President Role 'Cannot Be Refused' After Aulas' Comments

Darren Abate/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker said Tuesday he's open to taking over as Lyon's president once Jean-Michel Aulas retires from the role at the French football club.

"Why not? We have never discussed it," Parker told ESPN's Jonathan Johnson. "However, if it is true, if he sees me that way and asks me, I think it is a role that cannot be refused. It is an honor to be considered for something like this. I have many things to learn from him. We will see in four or five years."

Aulas, 71, has suggested he'll retire at 75 and raised the prospect that Parker could take his place, though he made it clear no formal discussions have happened, per Johnson.

"It is true that Tony has the profile to run a professional global sports operation," Aulas said Saturday. "As well as the economic and media aspects that go with it. I feel that he has the necessary characteristics. As well as professional and human qualities, I have great affection for him and what he represents."

Parker won four NBA championships with the Spurs before retiring in 2019 after spending a season with the Charlotte Hornets.

The 37-year-old former French international is the majority owner of ASVEL Basket, which competes in France's LNB Pro A, and he serves as the club's president. The team is based in Villeurbanne, a commune of Lyon.

Although Parker's background is in basketball, he's got key connections within the French football community, counting Thierry Henry among his best buddies.

"He's like a big brother, one of my best friends," Parker told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated in 2017. "It's great to have a friend who experienced the same stuff as you and supports you. Throughout my career, he's always been there for me."

Henry added: "Tony would have loved to be a soccer player. And in a way, I'm living through him those basketball moments. I always remember waking up at 4 or 5 [a.m.] to watch the Finals. And sometimes now I'm like, 'Wow, I'm at the Finals watching the game.'"

Parker became the majority stakeholder in ASVEL in 2014. The club has won two league titles during his ownership tenure and won both the Pro A and French Cup championship during the 2018-19 season.

Lyon has won seven Ligue 1 titles, but none since the 2007-08 campaign.