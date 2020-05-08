Re-Drafting the 2015 NBA Draft Class

0 of 13

If there's ever a draft that proves the entire process is a crapshoot, it's 2015. Sure, the No. 1 overall pick, Karl-Anthony Towns, has lived up to his billing, and a few other All-Stars have emerged. But many of the lottery picks from that year—Mario Hezonja, Cameron Payne, Emmanuel Mudiay—are either out of the league or barely hanging on at minimum contracts.

Meanwhile, several second-round picks have emerged as some of the best players from this draft class, including Josh Richardson and Montrezl Harrell. Just five years after the fact, it's a stretch to find enough players still on NBA rosters to fill out even the first round of a redraft, but any draft that included Towns, Kristaps Porzingis and Devin Booker isn't all bad.

The players taken in this draft have had careers all over the place in terms of expectations and results. Jahlil Okafor, once seen as a possible top overall pick, is coming off the bench for the Pelicans. Harrell and Richardson are playing big roles on contenders. Out of any draft this century, no redraft may look as different as this one.

For this exercise, team needs were not taken into account, and the best player available was selected throughout.

