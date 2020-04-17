Re-Drafting the 2007 NBA Draft Class

0 of 13

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

The 2007 NBA draft is most commonly known as the "Oden-Durant draft." It was obvious throughout the previous college season that the top two picks would be Ohio State center Greg Oden and Texas forward Kevin Durant, with Oden the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1. The Portland Trail Blazers, with the sixth-best lottery odds, improbably won the top pick, while their Pacific Northwest rivals, the Seattle SuperSonics, slotted in at No. 2.

It seems inconceivable now, given what Durant has become over the course of a Hall of Fame career, but at the time, Oden was the one seen as a generational talent. This was in the era when traditional big men were not yet devalued the way they are now, and teams around the league were salivating at the chance to draft Oden, who was a force of nature in his freshman season at Ohio State. There's a long-standing rumor that the San Antonio Spurs offered Tim Duncan to the Blazers for the No. 1 pick so they could take Oden, although that's never been confirmed.

The predraft concerns about Oden were centered on his knees, and they sadly proved to be warranted. Because he was never able to stay healthy, Oden-over-Durant joins Bowie-over-Jordan and Darko-over-Melo as one of the go-to examples of bad draft judgment.

In addition to Oden and Durant, the 2007 draft featured three more stars—Oden's Ohio State teammate Mike Conley and Florida teammates Joakim Noah and Al Horford—along with plenty of good role players who stuck around the NBA for a long time.

With the NBA shut down until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic, it's worthwhile to step into the time machine and redraft this high-profile draft. For our purposes, team needs were not taken into account—all picks were made by the guiding principle of "best player available."