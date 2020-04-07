NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Alshon Jeffery Trade, Jadeveon Clowney, More

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL year unofficially began over three weeks ago, though teams around the league are trying to figure out how to best improve their roster with the looming limitations on the upcoming draft.

Indeed, league officials announced Monday that the 2020 draft would be "fully virtual" due to the coronavirus pandemic. This means teams will have to conduct draft business outside of their facilities, which could make for some awkwardness in terms of preparation and coordination.

Things have been just as unprecedented for draft hopefuls, who have had to substitute individual pro day workouts for individual sessions and videoconferences.

On top of everything, there are still some marquee free agents on the market, with numerous teams hoping to navigate their remaining cap space and make one final splash before finalizing their draft plans.

With all of this in mind, here are some of the latest rumors from around the NFL.

Eagles Have Been Trying to Trade Alshon Jeffery Since 2019

Wide receiver was a particularly frustrating position for the Philadelphia Eagles throughout the course of the 2019 season.

They hoped wideout DeSean Jackson could produce alongside Alshon Jeffery. But while the veteran broke out with nine catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the the season opener, he would play in just two more games due to injuries.

Jeffery managed to play in just 10 games, and he is still dealing with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot after undergoing surgery in December. The former Pro Bowler might not be ready for Week 1, though it might be considered a slight miracle he is still on Philly's roster.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been trying to trade the 30-year-old since before the 2019 season, when his 2020 salary became fully guaranteed.

Additionally, the GM has said that while he does not envision trading Jeffery due to his current injury, he has not ruled out that possibility.

The South Carolina product has missed nine games over the course of the last two seasons, and even when he was healthy, he underwhelmed last season. He averaged a career-low 11.4 yards per reception and just 6.7 yards per target. The injuries have seemingly zapped his abilities as a deep threat.

Despite Jeffery's uncertain future and the departure of Nelson Agholor, the Eagles have not done much in terms of improving the receiving corps. Instead, Roseman is likely pinning his hopes on health as well as the deep pool of wideouts in this year's draft class.

Browns Pursuing Jadeveon Clowney

Unlike the Eagles, the Cleveland Browns have been extremely aggressive in free agency.

First-year general manager Andrew Berry has shown no hesitancy in spending money, signing former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin while also making ex-Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper the richest player at his position thanks to a four-year, $42 million deal.

But the Browns might not be done adding marquee players. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported they are showing interest in Jadeveon Clowney, adding "some people around the league believe Cleveland got closer with Clowney than other suitors..."

The Seattle Seahawks are still hoping to re-sign the 27-year-old, but Fowler noted their offer has not matched Clowney's desires. While he initially hoped to earn closer to $21 million in annual average value, the player reportedly dropped the asking price to $17 or $18 million in terms of AAV.

Cleveland still has over $43 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap, so they could probably afford to spend a little extra on Clowney if they so desired. It might be the prudent decision, too, as the Browns could use another edge-rusher opposite Myles Garrett.

Clowney managed just 3.0 sacks as he battled injuries last season, but he also recorded four forced fumbles and a pair of defensive touchdowns during the regular season while dominating each of Seattle's two playoff games. He also had the seventh-best pass rush win rate among defensive ends, per ESPN.

The Browns have been (and will be) focused on protecting quarterback Baker Mayfield, but adding Clowney would give them another capable defensive playmaker.

Patriots Interviewed FIU Quarterback James Morgan

For the first time in 18 years, the New England Patriots will head into Week 1 without Tom Brady as their starting quarterback after he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the Patriots—at least for now—seem to be fine with giving 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham a shot at the starting job, Mike Weiss of ESPN reported they are almost certainly going to select a quarterback at some point during the draft.

Weiss also noted the Patriots had a videoconference with Florida International quarterback James Morgan, who seems to fit the billing of an incoming signal-caller in the Bill Belichick era. After all, former Brady backup Jimmy Garoppolo went from being an unheralded kid out from a small school (Eastern Illinois) to a guy who eventually earned a lucrative contract from the San Francisco 49ers.

Morgan took a slight step back in his final season at FIU, but he threw for close to 2,600 yards in 12 games, with 14 touchdowns against five interceptions, according to Sports Reference.

The 23-year-old is more of an "upside" kind of guy in this draft, though that might be exactly what Belichick and Co. are looking for as they nurture the next batch of quarterbacks.

All stats obtained via Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.