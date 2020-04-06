Report: NBA Teams Can Hold Virtual Meetings with Prospects Ahead of 2020 Draft

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 04: A general view of NBA basketballs before the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Washington Wizards at the Moda Center on March 04, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Much like its NFL counterpart, the NBA will reportedly not be allowed to hold in-person workouts leading up to its 2020 draft on June 25.  

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the league provided guidelines for its teams regarding pre-draft rules, revealing virtual meetings are allowed in place of in-person meetings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Charania noted teams cannot hold more than two hours of those virtual meetings with a specific player in a given week and will have as many as four total hours per prospect leading up to the draft.

The report suggests the NBA's eventual offseason may mirror the NFL's.

All public events around the NFL's April 23-25 draft in Las Vegas were canceled, and teams had to adjust to travel restrictions and facility closures when evaluating free agents and potential prospects. While free agency continued, teams were unable to conduct in-person meetings and interviews, which led to a further reliance on game tape and video meetings.

The same can be said about the evaluation of draft prospects.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL's general manager subcommittee wanted to delay the draft largely because they did not feel they had enough time to gather information on the prospects.

Video Play Button

From the NBA's perspective, teams at least have this information months before the actual draft, giving them more time to adjust than the NFL front offices received.

While the top of the NFL draft will likely be straightforward with LSU's Joe Burrow and Ohio State's Chase Young expected to come off the board with the first two picks, there is an element of uncertainty with the NBA. That is especially true since the lottery, which determines the order of picks, has not yet taken place.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected the Golden State Warriors to select Georgia's Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick in his most recent mock draft.

Related

    Re-Drafting 2002 NBA Class 📝

    Rockets pass on Yao Ming for another big man. Here are all the selections ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting 2002 NBA Class 📝

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    CP3 Admits Steph Crossed Him 😂

    Paul and Curry were on IG Live talking about the time Steph dropped him in 2015

    NBA logo
    NBA

    CP3 Admits Steph Crossed Him 😂

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Danny Green: NBA Players Want to Salvage Season 'By Any Means Necessary'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Danny Green: NBA Players Want to Salvage Season 'By Any Means Necessary'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Jared Dudley Says This Season Was Lakers' 'Best Chance to Win' NBA Title

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jared Dudley Says This Season Was Lakers' 'Best Chance to Win' NBA Title

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report