Adam Silver Says He Does Not Expect Decision on Resuming NBA Season Before May

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson launched a new social talk show, #NBATogether with Ernie Johnson, on Monday with league Commissioner Adam Silver as his first guest.

The interview streamed on the NBA's Twitter account and featured a conversation between the two about the league during the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Silver stressed that he cannot commit to a date for when a decision has to be made about the potential return of the 2019-20 campaign but did say, "We should just accept, at least for the month of April, we won't be in a position to make any decisions."

He also said the league would like to finish the regular season "in a perfect world" but has held discussions about a number of contingency plans and cannot commit to doing so instead of just jumping straight into the playoffs if and when play resumes.

Silver was adamant there is not enough information available at this time to make a decision about when or if to return and stressed the health of everyone involved is the biggest priority.

While that is the case, he also pointed to the symbolism of sports returning and what it would mean for the psyche of the country given its importance to society. Silver said the topic came up during Saturday's "old-school conference call" with the sitting United States president and the other league commissioners that didn't feature any video but instead about 45 minutes of discussion about the current situation.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski reported President Donald Trump wants fans back in stadiums by August and September and believes the NFL season will begin on time.

Silver also talked about the personal side of how he and his family have dealt with the pandemic, noting his wife Maggie is pregnant and expecting the couple's second daughter in May.

The NBA suspended its current season on March 11 shortly after Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The commissioner joined Inside the NBA the following day and said the hiatus would last 30 or more days.

He was less willing to commit to any timeline during Monday's interview, pointing to the lack of information and rapidly developing situation across the world.

Still, he maintained a sense of optimism, saying, "We will come out of this better."