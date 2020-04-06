49ers News: Restricted Free Agent Kendrick Bourne Signs 1-Year Contract

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers announced that wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has signed his one-year tender to remain with the team as a restricted free agent Monday.

Per Spotrac, the 24-year-old will earn $3.259 million in 2020, which is also the cap hit amount, before he can enter unrestricted free agency in 2021.

Bourne tied with All-Pro tight end George Kittle with a team-high five receiving touchdowns across 16 regular-season appearances, though none of them were starts. He finished the season with 88 yards and one touchdown on six catches across the three postseason games before the Niners lost 31-20 to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV.

San Francisco signed Bourne as an undrafted rookie free agent in May 2017. The Eastern Washington product has 88 catches for 1,102 yards and nine touchdowns across 43 career games. He started a career-most eight games in 2018.

Bourne could see an uptick in starts alongside Deebo Samuel next season after the 49ers lost veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders in free agency to the New Orleans Saints.