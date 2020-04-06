Fantasy Alert: Rams Want 'More Than One Workhorse' RB After Todd Gurley Exit

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson Jr. owners may want to re-evaluate their running back situations before going all-in on either Los Angeles Rams tailback.

Rams general manager Les Snead is still looking to add another "workhorse" to his backfield and may create a situation where the team continues splitting carries after releasing Todd Gurley earlier this offseason. While Gurley landed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons, the Rams remain on the lookout for a potential replacement.

Brown and Henderson combined for 108 rushing attempts, gaining just 402 yards and five touchdowns in 2019. While those numbers don't tell the full story, since Gurley was ahead of both on the depth chart, it should give owners of L.A.'s running backs reason to pause.

Head coach Sean McVay came under heavy fire last season for seemingly abandoning the running game at multiple points throughout the year. Gurley saw his rushing attempts decrease by 33 carries after three straight seasons with more than 250 handoffs, leading him to finish with fewer than 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns for the first time since 2016.

While knee injuries to Gurley may have played a role, it remains to be seen how Los Angeles will adapt its game plan without him on the roster in 2020.

Perhaps even more questionable is just where the team will turn to find another workhorse. The free agent pool has significantly thinned out with Melvin Gordon landing in Denver, Jordan Howard signing with Miami and Dion Lewis joining the New York Giants.

Lamar Miller still remains available but is coming off an ACL tear that cost him all of the 2019 season. Similarly, Devonta Freeman and Carlos Hyde are still on the market. Beyond those options, as far as workhorses go, Snead may find more success at running back in the upcoming NFL draft, but the team doesn't make its first pick until the 20th selection of the second round.

In any case, fantasy owners should be weary of the tailback situation in Los Angeles. Until there's a proven commodity on the roster, the team's tailbacks remain a gamble and are likely better suited for deeper leagues.

Reported deals via NFL.com's free-agency tracker. Reported statistics via Pro Football Reference.