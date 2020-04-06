Heat's Adam Simon Won't Pursue Bulls' Top Front-Office Position

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Cross another candidate off the Chicago Bulls' list of candidates for their top front-office position.

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, the Miami Heat noted assistant general manager and vice president of basketball operations Adam Simon will remain with the team and not pursue the position in the Windy City.

