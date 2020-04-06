Heat's Adam Simon Won't Pursue Bulls' Top Front-Office Position

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2020

A Miami Heat logo is shown before the start of an NBA basketball game between the Heat and the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Cross another candidate off the Chicago Bulls' list of candidates for their top front-office position. 

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, the Miami Heat noted assistant general manager and vice president of basketball operations Adam Simon will remain with the team and not pursue the position in the Windy City.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Sparks HC Derek Fisher, Fiancee Gloria Govan to Donate Masks, Food Amid COVID-19

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sparks HC Derek Fisher, Fiancee Gloria Govan to Donate Masks, Food Amid COVID-19

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    LaVar Ball Maintains He'd Beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1, Cites Sons' Talent

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LaVar Ball Maintains He'd Beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1, Cites Sons' Talent

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    CP3 Admits Steph Crossed Him 😂

    Paul and Curry were on IG Live talking about the time Steph dropped him in 2015

    NBA logo
    NBA

    CP3 Admits Steph Crossed Him 😂

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBPA Postpones Call with Agents About Contract Payments

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBPA Postpones Call with Agents About Contract Payments

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report