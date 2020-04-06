Tigers Legend, Hall of Famer Al Kaline Dies at 85

Associated Press

MLB Hall of Famer Al Kaline died Monday afternoon in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, according to John Lowe of the Detroit Free Press. He was 85.

Lowe wrote, "John Morad, a close friend of the family, confirmed the news to the Free Press after speaking with Kaline's youngest son, Mike."

Kaline spent his entire 22-year career (1953-74) with the Detroit Tigers, hitting .297 with 399 homers, 1,582 RBI, 1,622 runs, 3,007 hits and a career .855 OPS. He was an 18-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner, won the 1955 battling title and a World Series title in 1968.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980.

