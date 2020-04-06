Tom Brady on Leaving Patriots for Bucs: 'I Have Things to Prove to Myself'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tom Brady is a six-time Super Bowl champion, three-time MVP and one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. However, the 42-year-old still feels he has unfinished business he could address only through leaving the New England Patriots.

Brady wrote about his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an essay on the Players' Tribune:

"Right now, though, I have things to prove to myself. The only way is through. If I don’t go for it, I'll never know what I could have accomplished. Wanting to do something is different from actually doing it. If I stood at the bottom of a mountain, and told myself I could scale the highest peak, but then didn’t do anything about it, what's the point of that?"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.