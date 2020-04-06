Eric Dickerson Says Rams 'Set on Their New Logos' Despite Fan Criticism

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson's quest to get the Los Angeles Rams to change their new logo has failed.

Dickerson tweeted Sunday that he spoke to the Rams front office, which remains committed to the oft-criticized new logo.

"I spoke with the Rams front office on behalf of our great fans and former players. Unfortunately, the front office is set on their new logos," Dickerson wrote in a tweet. "I made our feelings crystal clear... why change the best logo in the NFL?

"When I was drafted by the Rams in 1983, my dream came true of playing professional football for the best city and best fans. I couldn’t wait to put on my Rams uniform and helmet... the best looking uniform/helmet in the NFL! I felt connected to the great Rams legends such as Deacon Jones and Jack Youngblood. My vision was to connect our past, present and future players with our iconic logo. This logo means so much to our former players and fans."

