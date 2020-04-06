Florida's Scottie Lewis Returning for 2020-21 Season, Will Forgo 2020 NBA Draft

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2020

Florida guard Scottie Lewis (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. Kentucky came from behind to win. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)
Alan Youngblood/Associated Press

Florida Gators freshman guard Scottie Lewis is returning to school for his sophomore season and forgoing the 2020 NBA draft, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

"I was so stuck on going to the NBA when I got home, but then I thought long and hard about it and with all the uncertainty about the draft process, and if there will even be a combine and team workouts, I felt like it was the right move to go back to school," Lewis said.

Lewis told Goodman that while the NBA's advisory committee said he would get selected if he declared eligible for the draft, there was variance regarding where he might land. Lewis decided to return to school given that uncertainty. 

"There's so much more I think I can show, that we can show as a team," Lewis said. "I want to leave a legacy at Florida. I'm an optimistic person and no matter where I get drafted, I'm going to work my butt off. But with all this uncertainty, it was best for me to play it safe and put myself in a better position a year from now."

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie had Lewis No. 56 overall on his April 2 big board. With the chance he could slip into the second round—and with the chance to improve his stock enough to be a Round 1 lock next year—returning to school made sense for Lewis. 

Video Play Button

Lewis, 20, averaged 8.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game as a freshman, shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three. Improving his perimeter shooting and overall ability to score will make him an intriguing prospect given that his defensive potential is already elite. 

The chance to improve, alongside the chance to compete for a title, made returning to school the best decision for Lewis.

"I want to finish what I started after not being able to play in the postseason," he said. "I want to get Florida back to the Final Four and also have a chance to put myself at the top of next year's draft."

