April 6: What to Watch in Sports This Week When There Are No Sports This Week

April 6: What to Watch in Sports This Week When There Are No Sports This WeekApril 6, 2020
Today was supposed to be a big day in the sports calendar. The NCAA Tournament National Championship Game was scheduled for tonight in Atlanta. And across Georgia, Monday was to be the start of Masters Week in Augusta, where Tiger Woods would return to defend his remarkable win from 2019. Alas, there will be no such events, but sports networks are making sure to fill the void with replays of classics from each of those tournaments.
What's On
Masters Week Coverage
We'll start with some breaking news from Augusta National on Monday morning: There may be a Masters in 2020 after all.
The Masters @TheMasters
Statement from Chairman Ridley: "We have identified Nov 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. We hope the anticipation of staging the Tournament brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and those who love the game." Full details at https://t.co/rSr9YUhCX2 https://t.co/1lVmbq8jzJ
Still, in what would have been the week of the 2020 Masters and Tiger Woods’ title defense, networks are collecting some of the tournament’s best moments to air throughout the week.
CBS
Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Watch a feature special on a pair of golf legends – The Masters: Jack and Arnie! – followed by highlights from The Masters in 1975.
Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
2004 Masters Final Round, Phil Mickelson’s first major win
Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
2019 Masters Final Round, Tiger Woods breaks his major drought and earns his fourth Green Jacket
ESPN
Wednesday: 1986 Masters Final Round, 3 p.m. (all times eastern) Jack Nicklaus’s 6th and final Masters win and 18th and final major championship
Thursday
2012 Masters Final Round, 2 p.m., Bubba Watson’s first of two Green Jackets
1997 Masters Final Round, 7:30 p.m., Tiger’s first Masters win
Friday
2013 Masters Final Round, Noon, Adam Scott defeats Angel Cabrera in a playoff
2005 Masters Final Round, 6 p.m., Tiger wins again, with the help of his iconic chip-in on hole No. 16
Golf Channel
Monday-Wednesday 5-7 p.m.
Celebrate Masters week with Masters highlights from a different year each evening
More to Watch
ESPN
Monday at 8 p.m.
Monday Night Football Replay: 2006 New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons in first game at the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina
NFL Throwback @nflthrowback
Congratulations to @TeamGleason on being awarded a Congressional Gold Medal! Back in 2006, Gleason's punt block in the @Saints' first game back in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina became recognized as a symbol of the city's resilience and rebirth. https://t.co/YKZsHFOqoW
Wednesday at 7 and 9:30 p.m.
2013 NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs Games 6 and 7 – Ray Allen’s clutch 3-pointer and Miami’s stunning comeback in Game 6 with San Antonio minutes away from the title; followed by the thrilling down-to-the-wire Game 7
ESPN2
Tuesday 7 p.m.
NBA 2K Players Tournament: Play continues live after the first round of action on over the weekend cut the field in half. Highlights included 16-seed Derrick Jones Jr. taking out, top-seed Kevin Durant, Patrick Beverley beating Hassan Whiteside by 30, and Trae Young beating Harrison Barnes by 42. Players who used the Milwaukee Bucks went 4-0 on the weekend. Here’s how the bracket stands going into tomorrow night:
ESPNU
Tuesday at 5 p.m.
2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, LSU vs. Clemson: Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrowpunctuates one of the best seasons in college football history with another dominant performance to dethrone the defending champions and lift his Tigers to the title
CBS Sports Network
Monday starting at 7 p.m.
On what would have been championship Monday for this season tonight, relive the 2019 NCAA Final Four and National Championship Game; Virginia vs. Auburn, Texas Tech vs. Michigan State, and Virginia vs. Texas Tech for the title
Saturday: Classic NCAA title games all day
Noon: 1982 North Carolina vs. Georgetown
2 p.m.: 1983 North Carolina State vs. Houston
4 p.m.: 1985 Villanova vs. Georgetown
8 p.m.: 1997 Kentucky vs. Arizona
TNT
Thursday at 9 p.m.
Shaq Life: Watch the premiere episode of a new docuseries exploring NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s ventures away from basketball. Follow Shaq as a father, DJ, entrepreneur, and more, like training with UFC fighters for an MMA bout. Read more about the show here.
NFL Network
Monday-Thursday at 4 p.m.
Super Bowl Classics: full replays of some of the best title games in NFL history
NBATV
Every night at 8 p.m.
Hardwood Classics: The greatest games in NBA and WNBA history with commentary and interviews
Best of B/R Live
Featured Event of the Day
Monday: LFCTV: Liverpool’s Sound
Tuesday: Classic Champions League, Barcelona vs. PSG Leg 2, 2017
Wednesday: Champions League Final, 2019 Liverpool vs. Tottenham
Thursday: Classic Champions League Final, 2011 Barcelona vs. Manchester United
Friday: NLL featured game, Halifax Thunderbirds vs. Toronto Rock, from Jan. 31, 2020
Saturday: MUTV, All the Goals: Cristiano Ronaldo
Sunday: AEW Dynamite replays, Dynamite is also continuing behind closed doors, live each Wednesday at 8 p.m. on TNT
Latest League Updates, Schedules, Status
Wimbledon canceled
For the first time since World War II, tennis’s third major will not be played at the All England Club. This announcement leaves only the U.S. Open and the rescheduled French Open, currently scheduled to be played within a week of each other this fall, as the last two Grand Slams of the 2020 tennis season.
British Open canceled
After reports last week that postponement or cancellation was under consideration, the R&A officially announced that The Open Championship is canceled for 2020 and will next be played at Royal St George’s in 2021.
The Open @TheOpen
It is with a heavy heart that we have to cancel The Open for the first time since WWII. We appreciate that this will be disappointing for a great many people but we have to act responsibly during this pandemic and it is the right thing to do. Statement: https://t.co/brJfuOZSFP https://t.co/iizOupOk4m
WNBA delays start of season
The new season of the WNBA will not begin in mid-May as originally scheduled.
Belgian Pro League canceled, champion declared
The Belgian Pro League ended its season last week, with one match left before its playoff round matches began. Club Brugge, which had a 15-point lead, was crowned the champion.
Premier League unlikely to return in May
England’s top flight announced that play will not resume as intended at the beginning of May and will not do so at all until it is safe for everyone. Read the full announcement here.
Lakers and Nets players cleared, Marcus Smart donating blood plasma
All players on the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers who tested positive for coronavirus have been cleared, as has Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who announced he will donate his blood to help doctors develop treatments for the virus.
All on the same team
The New England Patriots team plan made its most important road trip ever this week.
For a complete list and timeline of cancellations and postponements in the sports world, go here.
Actual Sports News Catchup
Latest on Khabib and UFC 249
After originally seeming to pull out of the event due to travel restrictions and uncertainty over where the event will take place, Khabib Nurmagomedov has said he’s still open to fighting, he just needs to know where to go and if he’ll be able to get there from Russia. UFC 249 is still scheduled to go on Saturday, April 18.
Naismith Awards
Sabrina Ionescu and Obi Toppin have been named the Naismith Players of the Year for women’s and men’s college basketball. Also, South Carolina women’s head coach Dawn Staley was named Coach of the Year, making her the first person, men’s or women’s, to win Naismith Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.
NFL Playoff game on Nickelodeon
Part of the new NFL playoff format, in which will include seven teams from each conference instead of six, one CBS game will also be simulcast on Nickelodeon, in a broadcast designed for kids.
Sports Internet, Quarantined
Still M.A.R.C.H
The longest month in recorded history finally ended last week.
Dog walks are all we have left
Matty Ice Trae?
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan's wife Sarah shared a video of (a pretty dressed up) Ryan getting buckets from across the living room.
Find your inner Jimmy Butler
