April 6: What to Watch in Sports This Week When There Are No Sports This Week

Today was supposed to be a big day in the sports calendar. The NCAA Tournament National Championship Game was scheduled for tonight in Atlanta. And across Georgia, Monday was to be the start of Masters Week in Augusta, where Tiger Woods would return to defend his remarkable win from 2019. Alas, there will be no such events, but sports networks are making sure to fill the void with replays of classics from each of those tournaments.

What's On

Masters Week Coverage

We'll start with some breaking news from Augusta National on Monday morning: There may be a Masters in 2020 after all.

Still, in what would have been the week of the 2020 Masters and Tiger Woods’ title defense, networks are collecting some of the tournament’s best moments to air throughout the week.

CBS

Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Watch a feature special on a pair of golf legends – The Masters: Jack and Arnie! – followed by highlights from The Masters in 1975.

Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

2004 Masters Final Round, Phil Mickelson’s first major win

Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

2019 Masters Final Round, Tiger Woods breaks his major drought and earns his fourth Green Jacket

ESPN

Wednesday: 1986 Masters Final Round, 3 p.m. (all times eastern) Jack Nicklaus’s 6th and final Masters win and 18th and final major championship

Thursday

2012 Masters Final Round, 2 p.m., Bubba Watson’s first of two Green Jackets

1997 Masters Final Round, 7:30 p.m., Tiger’s first Masters win

Friday

2013 Masters Final Round, Noon, Adam Scott defeats Angel Cabrera in a playoff

2005 Masters Final Round, 6 p.m., Tiger wins again, with the help of his iconic chip-in on hole No. 16

Golf Channel

Monday-Wednesday 5-7 p.m.

Celebrate Masters week with Masters highlights from a different year each evening

More to Watch

ESPN

Monday at 8 p.m.

Monday Night Football Replay: 2006 New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons in first game at the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina

Wednesday at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

2013 NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs Games 6 and 7 – Ray Allen’s clutch 3-pointer and Miami’s stunning comeback in Game 6 with San Antonio minutes away from the title; followed by the thrilling down-to-the-wire Game 7

ESPN2

Tuesday 7 p.m.

NBA 2K Players Tournament: Play continues live after the first round of action on over the weekend cut the field in half. Highlights included 16-seed Derrick Jones Jr. taking out, top-seed Kevin Durant, Patrick Beverley beating Hassan Whiteside by 30, and Trae Young beating Harrison Barnes by 42. Players who used the Milwaukee Bucks went 4-0 on the weekend. Here’s how the bracket stands going into tomorrow night:

ESPNU

Tuesday at 5 p.m.

2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, LSU vs. Clemson: Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrowpunctuates one of the best seasons in college football history with another dominant performance to dethrone the defending champions and lift his Tigers to the title

CBS Sports Network

Monday starting at 7 p.m.

On what would have been championship Monday for this season tonight, relive the 2019 NCAA Final Four and National Championship Game; Virginia vs. Auburn, Texas Tech vs. Michigan State, and Virginia vs. Texas Tech for the title

Saturday: Classic NCAA title games all day

Noon: 1982 North Carolina vs. Georgetown

2 p.m.: 1983 North Carolina State vs. Houston

4 p.m.: 1985 Villanova vs. Georgetown

8 p.m.: 1997 Kentucky vs. Arizona

TNT

Thursday at 9 p.m.

Shaq Life: Watch the premiere episode of a new docuseries exploring NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s ventures away from basketball. Follow Shaq as a father, DJ, entrepreneur, and more, like training with UFC fighters for an MMA bout. Read more about the show here.

NFL Network

Monday-Thursday at 4 p.m.

Super Bowl Classics: full replays of some of the best title games in NFL history

NBATV

Every night at 8 p.m.

Hardwood Classics: The greatest games in NBA and WNBA history with commentary and interviews

Latest League Updates, Schedules, Status

Wimbledon canceled

For the first time since World War II, tennis’s third major will not be played at the All England Club. This announcement leaves only the U.S. Open and the rescheduled French Open, currently scheduled to be played within a week of each other this fall, as the last two Grand Slams of the 2020 tennis season.

British Open canceled

After reports last week that postponement or cancellation was under consideration, the R&A officially announced that The Open Championship is canceled for 2020 and will next be played at Royal St George’s in 2021.

WNBA delays start of season

The new season of the WNBA will not begin in mid-May as originally scheduled.

Belgian Pro League canceled, champion declared

The Belgian Pro League ended its season last week, with one match left before its playoff round matches began. Club Brugge, which had a 15-point lead, was crowned the champion.

Premier League unlikely to return in May

England’s top flight announced that play will not resume as intended at the beginning of May and will not do so at all until it is safe for everyone. Read the full announcement here.

Lakers and Nets players cleared, Marcus Smart donating blood plasma

All players on the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers who tested positive for coronavirus have been cleared, as has Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who announced he will donate his blood to help doctors develop treatments for the virus.

All on the same team

The New England Patriots team plan made its most important road trip ever this week.

For a complete list and timeline of cancellations and postponements in the sports world, go here.

Actual Sports News Catchup

Latest on Khabib and UFC 249

After originally seeming to pull out of the event due to travel restrictions and uncertainty over where the event will take place, Khabib Nurmagomedov has said he’s still open to fighting, he just needs to know where to go and if he’ll be able to get there from Russia. UFC 249 is still scheduled to go on Saturday, April 18.

Naismith Awards

Sabrina Ionescu and Obi Toppin have been named the Naismith Players of the Year for women’s and men’s college basketball. Also, South Carolina women’s head coach Dawn Staley was named Coach of the Year, making her the first person, men’s or women’s, to win Naismith Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.

NFL Playoff game on Nickelodeon

Part of the new NFL playoff format, in which will include seven teams from each conference instead of six, one CBS game will also be simulcast on Nickelodeon, in a broadcast designed for kids.

Sports Internet, Quarantined

Still M.A.R.C.H

The longest month in recorded history finally ended last week.

Dog walks are all we have left

Matty Ice Trae?

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan's wife Sarah shared a video of (a pretty dressed up) Ryan getting buckets from across the living room.

Find your inner Jimmy Butler

