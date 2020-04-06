Todd Helton Sentenced to 2 Days in Jail After Pleading Guilty to 2019 DUI

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Former Colorado Rockies star Todd Helton has received a two-day jail sentence after he pleaded guilty last month to driving under the influence, according to TMZ Sports.

Police in Tennessee cited Helton for DUI in March 2019 after he crashed his truck into a telephone pole, per the Knoxville News Sentinel's Hayes Hickman. Authorities said they couldn't conduct sobriety tests at the time but that Helton had confirmed to taking Ambien four hours before the accident. TMZ notes that "in the police report, cops say they found a plastic cup that reeked of booze inside" Helton's vehicle.

Shortly after his arrest, Helton's attorney, Stephen Ross Johnson, confirmed he had entered a treatment facility:



"Todd is currently in a residential treatment program outside of East Tennessee, receiving the care he needs. He realizes there are parts of his behavior that need to change, and he is focused on doing just that. While there has not been a final court decision about his citation, Todd is still taking action."

TMZ Sports reported Helton's plea agreement calls for him to remain on probation for 11 months and 29 days, and his license will be suspended for one year. The five-time All-Star had to pay a $350 fine as well.

Helton also pleaded guilty for driving while ability impaired in May 2013 after he was arrested in Colorado. He was placed on probation for a year, given a $400 fine and was required to complete 24 hours of community service, per the Denver Post's Yesenia Robles.

The 46-year-old spent 17 seasons with the Rockies, retiring in 2013. The franchise retired his No. 17 jersey in August 2014, making him the first player to receive the honor.