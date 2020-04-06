2020 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions for Intriguing Prospects

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft class may be one of the most intriguing in recent memory.

There is no clear-cut favorite to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick, but there are a handful of intriguing prospects that could make an immediate impact.

Some of the intrigue comes with the unknowns about certain players since some of the top talent did not play college basketball.

Deni Avdija and LaMelo Ball are relatively unknown to NBA fans because they have played internationally. James Wiseman fits into that category because he played three games with Memphis.

There is some certainty surrounding Georgia's Anthony Edwards, but he was not the best men's college basketball player. That title belonged to Dayton's Obi Toppin.

Each of the top prospects possess their own intriguing qualities and fits for potential suitors, which is why the top five seems unpredictable at the moment.

2020 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawara Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

5. Detroit Pistons: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

6. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

7. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

8. Charlotte Hornets: Onyeka Okongwo, C, USC

9. Washington Wizards: Killian Hayes, PG/SG, Ulm (Germany)

10. Phoenix Suns: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

11. San Antonio Spurs: R.J. Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

15. Orlando Magic: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

17. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

19. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington

20. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

21. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Paul Reed, PF, DePaul

23. Miami Heat: Isaiah Stewart, PF, Washington

24. Utah Jazz: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

26. Boston Celitcs: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Stanley, SF, Duke

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG. Texas Tech

Most Intriguing Prospects

Deni Avdija

Avdija's style of play may not be familiar to casual NBA fans, but team personnel have paid attention to him for quite some time.

The 19-year-old Israeli earned more attention after he captured the Most Valuable Player award at the FIBA U20 European Championship.

His 6'9" frame and developing shooting ability have turned him into the top non-American prospect in the draft class.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, who has Avdija going second in his latest mock draft, pointed out the small forward's isolation scoring ability.

Avdija would be a solid fit with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who will likely turn away from a point guard or center due to the players currently on their roster.

Drafting a floor general to compete with Collin Sexton and Darius Garland for playing time does not make sense.

The trade deadline deal for Andre Drummond made drafting Wiseman less of a possibility because the former Memphis player would have to sit behind the experienced big man.

Like most players in the draft class, Avdija's game is far from complete, but he has a strong base to work off, especially as a passer.

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo went into more detail on how Avdija's game is viewed at the moment.

"It’s worth couching that with the fact there are still concerns here: Avdija doesn’t create shots in space on a consistent basis, and is unlikely to be more than an average defender based on his physical tools," Woo wrote. "Scouts are generally in agreement that he has to become a much more consistent jump shooter to succeed. But he’s a terrific passer, his feel for the game is advanced, and the hope is that his size and smarts will then split the difference."

If the Golden State Warriors chose him, Avdija would receive plenty of help to improve his shooting from Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and others.

In Cleveland or Minnesota, Avdija would not have the pressure of being the primary scorer, so he could develop his game further.

If he continues that development, he could become a solid NBA player, but since many fans have watched none of his games, there is plenty of intrigue to see what he can do at the top professional level.

LaMelo Ball

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball is going to be talked about a good amount in the buildup to the NBA draft because of his last name.

Once the initial buzz subsides, there will be a further breakdown of his game, which is unknown to most fans because he opted to play in Australia's NBL with the Illawarra Hawks.

According to CBS Sports' Gary Parrish, Ball "has developed into an incredible playmaker and passer."

The 18-year-old point guard will be in the mix for the No. 1 pick, and where he lands could depend on how the lottery plays out.

From a pure need standpoint, the Detroit Pistons may be the best potential landing spot for Ball, but there is a chance he does not last that long on draft night.

Minnesota could look to Ball as a complement to D'Angelo Russell and another distributor to get the ball inside to Karl-Anthony Towns.

Ball has an intriguing skill set at the point, and he could be too hard to pass up for any team in the top three.

If he performs as well as his brother Lonzo Ball has for the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans in his NBA career, LaMelo Ball could turn into a solid player.

