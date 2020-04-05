Luther Muhammad Transferring from Ohio State; Started 28 Games Last Season

April 5, 2020

COLUMBUS, OHIO - FEBRUARY 23: Luther Muhammad #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to make a move in the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Value City Arena on February 23, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Ohio State guard Luther Muhammad is transferring, the sophomore told 247Sports' Evan Daniels.

Muhammad made 30 appearances for the Buckeyes in 2019-20, averaging 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 38.3 percent from the field.

He's the third starter head coach Chris Holtmann will likely have to replace for next year. Junior forward Kaleb Wesson declared for the 2020 NBA draft, and senior forward Andre Wesson used up his eligibility. 

Eleven Warriors' Colin Hass-Hill noted Muhammad is the fourth player to transfer out of Ohio State since the start of the 2018-19 season, joining Micah Potter, Jaedon LeDee and D.J. Carton.

Although the Buckeyes already added Seth Towns, the abrupt departures of Muhammad and Carton, who announced his decision in March, raise the need for Holtmann to pursue a replacement through the transfer portal.

The Buckeyes don't have a star-studded recruiting class coming either. Their two commitments for 2020, shooting guard Eugene Brown III and power forward Zed Key, have them sitting 59th in 247Sports' composite team rankings.

Duane Washington Jr., CJ Walker and Kyle Young will all be back. Throw in Towns and potentially another transfer, and Ohio State can remain a Top 25 squad in 2020-21.

Muhammad, meanwhile, is likely to have a lot of interest in the transfer portal.

Video Play Button

He's an experienced guard, a solid defender, and a 36.1 percent three-point shooter, traits that that will be valued by teams with tournament aspirations in 2021-22.

Leaving Ohio State would force Muhammad to sit out next season, but he'd still have two years of eligibility to make an impact at his new home.

