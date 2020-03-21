Top Graduate Transfer Seth Towns Commits to Ohio State over Duke

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Harvard forward Seth Towns announced on SportsCenter on Saturday that he will be heading back home to play as a graduate transfer for Ohio State in the 2020-21 season.

The 6'7" forward and Columbus, Ohio, native averaged 16.0 points and 5.7 rebounds during his sophomore year in 2017-18, winning Ivy League Men's Player of the Year honors. He hit 44.1 percent of his three-pointers and led the Crimson to the Ivy League tournament final, where they lost to Penn.

In November 2018, Towns suffered a knee injury that forced him off the court for the next two seasons. Harvard announced on Dec. 23 that he would undergo season-ending surgery.

That essentially ended Towns' Harvard career, but he still had the option to play as a graduate transfer elsewhere.

Per Corey Evans of Rivals, Towns entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 2. ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported on March 8 that Kansas, Virginia, Syracuse, Ohio State, Michigan and Maryland were on his list.

Borzello also ranked Towns as his No. 1 available graduate transfer eligible to play in 2020-21.

Duke recently entered the picture, though, with CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reporting on Thursday that Towns had narrowed his choices to the Blue Devils and Ohio State.

In the end, Towns will be heading to back to Columbus to spend the remainder of his collegiate career with the Buckeyes.



The former Northland High School star ranked 98th on ESPN's top-100 list of the best class of 2016 boys' basketball prospects.