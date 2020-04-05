Dwyane Wade Wants Aaron Gordon as IG Guest to Discuss 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Former NBA player Dwyane Wade said he hopes to get Aaron Gordon on his podcast to discuss the Slam Dunk Contest, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

"I reached out to Aaron already," Wade said.

Gordon has been a part of three Slam Dunk Contests and two incredibly memorable ones in 2016 and 2020. In both, he finished second in what can only be described as controversial results. The 2016 contest—won by Zach LaVine—was one of the greatest iterations in the history of the event.

But 2020 was fantastic as well.

Eventually, Gordon will get his victory if he continues to compete, but he would certainly offer an interesting perspective on the event given his participation in two of the more memorable offerings of late.