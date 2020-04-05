Patrick Beverley: Kevin Garnett My 'Why and Motivation' After 2020 HOF Induction

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett were all named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on Saturday, and Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted that Garnett was his motivation for playing the game in the first place.

In 2017, Beverley—one of the NBA's premier perimeter defenders and most dogged competitors—said he modeled his game after the former Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets big man. 

"That's why I wear [jersey] No. 21," he said, per ClutchPoints.com. "That's why I lay my hat on defense like that. It’s because of KG."

Tamika Catchings, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens and Patrick Baumann will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the Aug. 29 ceremony. 

