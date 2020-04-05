Rick, Richard Pitino Bet on Lesnar vs. McIntyre WWE WrestleMania 36 Match

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2020

Panathinaikos coach Rick Pitino directs players during a Euroleague basketball match between Panathinaikos and Olympiakos in Piraeus near Athens, on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press

Iona Gaels head coach Rick Pitino and his son, Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Richard Pitino, are attempting to finalize a friendly wager on the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 on Sunday night.

At stake is a home game during the 2020-21 college basketball season, but final terms of the agreement are still up in the air:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

