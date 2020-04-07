Twitter, TikTok and Instagram's Best NBA Follows While Social Distancing

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

It has been nearly a month since the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets played the last live NBA game on March 11.

As millions of fans around the globe must stay within the walls of their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and are without NBA basketball, the social media feeds of analysts, players, companies and those fans have become steady sources of entertainment.

What else are we going to distract ourselves with while we watch The Office for the umpteenth time?

As you and yours deal with the reality of social distancing, allow us to provide some of the best follows to satisfy your basketball jones.

Now, for the rest of the list, which is by no means exhaustive. Many of you probably follow plenty of these accounts already. If you have suggestions, particularly for those that might be unsung or underappreciated, drop them in comments. Let's get through this together.

Book of Basketball 2.0 (Twitter)

Bill Simmons and The Ringer have converted the Book of Basketball 2.0 feed into a steady stream of "Redraftables" podcasts.

Starting with the 1996 class, Simmons and various friends and co-workers are breaking down how each draft went, as well as how each one should have gone with the benefit of hindsight.

Simmons' quotes of his own draft diaries are especially fun.

For the millions of fans who came to appreciate the game during the late '90s and early 2000s, this series is a nostalgic treasure.

Rex Chapman (Twitter)

"I was at the SEC tournament last year," Rex Chapman told ESPN's Ryan McGee last month. "I went to get my credential, and it was eight to 10 interns, just college students there helping out. I showed them my ID, and they said, 'Are you Rex Chapman, the guy from Twitter?!' I went: 'Yeah, that's me, getting my credential. Let's go.'"

No, not the Rex Chapman who averaged 14.6 points per game across 12 NBA seasons. Not the Rex Chapman who offers analysis on NBA TV. But the "block or charge" guy on Twitter.

To the Chapman's credit, his Twitter account is pretty fun. And it's not just the videos that generally include some kind of injury or buffoonery, with the caption "Block or Charge?" Chapman has a knack for coming across plenty of comedy, and he's not averse to retweeting.

Matisse Thybulle (TikTok)

A number of NBA players have signed up for TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic. It seems like the majority of the videos are just propped-up cameras filming the player dancing.

That's not the case with Matisse Thybulle, whose creativity and sense of humor may wind up getting as much attention as his tenacity on defense.

BALLISLIFE (Twitter)

BALLISLIFE has been around since 2005. Its Twitter account has been around since 2008. To this day, it provides a steady stream of highlights across almost all levels of basketball.

On top of that, the account has always done a good job of highlighting key moments in NBA history, particularly those that came from the late '90s and early 2000s.

Their birthday shoutouts, complete with accompanying highlight reels, are fun too.

If you're actually looking to watch basketball as you scroll through Twitter during the hiatus, it doesn't get much better than this.

Spencer Dinwiddie (Twitter)

Spencer Dinwiddie's Twitter isn't your typical professional athlete's account. He went toe-to-toe with the league while attempting to convert his contract into digital currency. He's not afraid to interact with fans. And early in the hiatus, he offered an intriguing idea on how the league could crown a champion in 2020.

"I think we're looking at a 28 team tournament," Dinwiddie tweeted. "Top 4 seeds get a bye. Teams 27, 28, 29, 30 have the neutral site play in games March madness style in a best of 3. Then the round of 28 is best of 5. And then the round of 16 etc proceeds as usual!"

Just imagine the kind of buzz that would generate among fans. Picture the intensity of the play-in games or the three-game series. If the season is able to resolve in some fashion, the league will have to get creative.

Baynes Fan Club (Twitter)

If you're among those who think Aron Baynes is the GOAT, this account is for you.

If you're not among those who think Aron Baynes is the GOAT but you have a sense of humor, this account is for you.

Jared Dudley (Twitter)

Like Dinwiddie, Jared Dudley is willing to engage fans in meaningful conversation about various topics, including, of course, basketball.

"No.. owners and league have no problem playing into September," Dudley tweeted to a fan who asked about the possibility of the hiatus impacting 2020-21. "They want to crown a champion and play the playoffs at least.."

As reports fly around the internet about the season possibly being cancelled, it's nice to see a player's input on the topic.

No Dunks (Twitter)

Plenty of basketball podcasts have rolled on during the league's hiatus. Those that were already about more than basketball may have a leg up.

The No Dunks podcast continues to answer loads of questions about basketball, pop culture and life on a weekly basis. The hosts are rewatching classic basketball movies and talking about them. And they've even tipped off a Survivor rewatch.

There's a reason this podcast, under various names, has been around for well over a decade.

Ben Taylor (Twitter)

There may not be anyone who blends cutting-edge statistical analysis with NBA history better than Thinking Basketball's Ben Taylor.

From all-time lists to discussions of the value of rebounding, Taylor's podcasts, articles and tweets undoubtedly make those who follow more knowledgable about the game.

And he's plenty engaging too. Even the fiercest members of points-per-game Twitter would be hard-pressed to accuse Taylor of spending too much time with his abacus.

Paul Millsap (TikTok)

Yes, there are a few of the typical dancing videos, but Paul Millsap's TikTok brings a versatility similar to the veteran forward's game.

Beyond throwback highlights of his poster dunks, the dancing and a few glimpses at family time, he seems to be attempting to kick-start a magic career.

NBA Math (Twitter)

Founded by Bleacher Report's Adam Fromal, NBA Math is using the hiatus to break down the last decade for each of the NBA's 30 teams, with an assist from readers.

Throughout the break, the account is naming the top 10 players of the decade for every organization.

Steve Jones Jr. (Twitter)

Steve Jones Jr., a former assistant coach and "Video Guy" in the NBA, continues to roll out some of NBA Twitter's best film breakdowns during the hiatus.

And now, the lack of live action has freed Jones up to provide some of his stellar analysis for games of bygone eras.

Josh Lloyd (Twitter)

Josh Lloyd may be the king of fantasy basketball. But even if you don't know the difference between rotisserie and head-to-head, Lloyd's analysis of the NBA will help you better understand the modern game.

Beyond his Locked On Fantasy Basketball podcast, Lloyd is more than willing to engage with his followers on Twitter. And he's constantly exposing his worldwide audience to his distinctly Australian sense of humor.