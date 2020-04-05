Patriots Rumors: FIU QB James Morgan Had Video Conference with NE Ahead of Draft

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The New England Patriots reportedly held a video-conference meeting with Florida International quarterback James Morgan ahead of the 2020 NFL draft.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported the update Sunday and noted scouts believe Morgan is an "intriguing prospect" after a strong showing in the East-West Shrine Game.

