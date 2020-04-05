Patriots Rumors: FIU QB James Morgan Had Video Conference with NE Ahead of Draft

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: James Morgan #12 of the FIU Golden Panthers looks to pass against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half at Marlins Park on November 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The New England Patriots reportedly held a video-conference meeting with Florida International quarterback James Morgan ahead of the 2020 NFL draft.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported the update Sunday and noted scouts believe Morgan is an "intriguing prospect" after a strong showing in the East-West Shrine Game.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

