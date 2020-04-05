Report: Tom Brady Was 'Belichick'd Out' After 20 Years with Patriots, Per Friend

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Tom Brady's exit from New England may have had more to do with a desire to separate from Bill Belichick than any other reason.

"Tom was Belichick'd out after 20 years," a friend of Brady told Ian O'Connor of ESPN.

Brady is reportedly looking forward to Bruce Arians' more laid-back approach after spending two decades under the rule of Belichick's thumb. Tension between Belichick and Brady is nothing new; there had been rumors of a fraying relationship for years. But Brady's choice to sign with Tampa Bay and play under a polar opposite personality in Arians is perhaps an indicator of how bad things got toward the end.

The Buccaneers signed Brady to a two-year, $50 million contract last month, making a commitment to the 42-year-old quarterback Belichick refused to at this late stage in his career. Brady negotiated a contract during training camp last year that blocked the Patriots from using the franchise tag on him—a sign that he was at least considering leaving at that stage.

Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported Brady nearly walked out on the Patriots in training camp last year over displeasure with his contract. The Patriots had essentially turned Brady's deal into a year-to-year proposition and refused to give him the multiyear deal that would have allowed him to finish his career in New England.

Tensions also existed between Belichick and Brady in 2017 regarding the quarterback's training regimen and TB12 facility. Many Patriots chose to work out at TB12 rather than with the Patriots staff, which rankled Belichick—though the two seemed to reach an agreement the last couple seasons.

In that sense, it's fair to wonder if Belichick may have been Brady'd out as well. The coach has long been one of football's most ruthless decision makers, consistently choosing the long-term vision of the team over any sense of loyalty to players.

While some thought Brady would be the exception, his departure may prove that there aren't any in Belichick's world.