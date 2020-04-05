WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: What Fans Are Marking out for from Saturday's Card

Credit: WWE.com

Saturday was night one of the two-day WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view. Nobody had any idea what to expect when the show began but by the end of the night, it's safe to say many fans were pleasantly surprised by how good it was.

In total, WWE aired nine matches on Saturday, including one on the Kickoff between Drew Gulak and Cesaro that was not previously advertised.

The pre-taped PPV had a few moments where you could see how it was edited together but for the most part, the show managed to surpass most people's expectations.

Many took a cynical approach heading into the PPV, which probably made it that much more exciting when almost every match ended up being a lot of fun. Here is a quick rundown of the results:

Cesaro defeated Drew Gulak

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors

Elias defeated King Corbin

Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler

Sami Zayn defeated Daniel Bryan

John Morrison defeated Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston

Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins

Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg

The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles

Let's take a look at what fans are marking out for the most on Twitter.

The Boneyard Match

Nobody knew what a Boneyard match would be until it started but a lot of people were right when they assumed it would involve a graveyard in some way.

WWE has done matches in other locations before like Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt and The New Day vs. The Wyatt Family, but The Undertaker vs. Styles was on a different level.

The production included a lot of practical effects, creative editing, sound effects, stuntmen, dialogue and soundtrack. They even had film-like opening credits for their intros.

This is the best Taker has looked in years and fans online were going wild over how much fun this unique encounter was and how surprising it was to see WWE pull something like this off so perfectly.

Make no mistake about it, this was not a traditional match. Therefore, it should not be judged by traditional means. This was more like a short film and it succeeded where past main events have failed.

The Phenomenal One was the perfect foe for The Deadman and he will easily bounce back from this loss when he eventually returns from the shallow grave Taker left him in at the end of the night.

The Ladder Match

Due to The Miz missing the PPV, WWE ended up making the SmackDown tag title Ladder match into a triple threat with Uso, Morrison and Kingston representing their teams.

It's a shame we didn't get to see Jey Uso or Big E in some capacity. However, keeping this to a three-man contest ended up making it one of the most exciting bouts of the night.

All three of these Superstars are comfortable flying through the air and they hit some unique spots that WWE edited together to make an entertaining match.

Fans were praising them for specific spots and their overall performance from start to finish. The ending was dramatic and kept fans guessing until JoMo fell from the ladder with both belts to claim victory.

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

The feud between Owens and Rollins feels like it has been going on for months because it has. They have been going at it since the night after Survivor Series.

There is a reason WWE has kept this program going for almost four months. It's because they have such good chemistry.

KO has been the perfect rival for Rollins as he has transformed himself into the Monday Night Messiah because he is so good at calling people out when they are being ridiculous.

The fakeout DQ ending led to this bout becoming a No Disqualification match. They used plenty of weapons and even used the WrestleMania sign for a table spot.

Their insults throughout the match were easy to hear without the crowd and made for a more personal encounter.

The first night of WrestleMania 36 was a lot better than it had any right to be, but WWE has always been capable of delivering great programming. It just doesn't always follow through.

If night two is just as good, this could go down in history as one of the most important WrestleManias of all time.