Kings' Kyle Guy's Grandfather Dies from COVID-19

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 4, 2020

EL SEGUNDO, CA - MARCH 04: Kyle Guy #7 of the Stockton Kings handles the ball against the South Bay Lakers on March 04, 2020 at UCLA Heath Training Center in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings guard Kyle Guy announced Saturday that his grandfather died from COVID-19:

Guy, who won an NCAA title with Virginia in 2019, was picked 55th overall by the New York Knicks in last year's draft. The Knicks then sent him to the Kings.

Guy has primarily played with the G League's Stockton Kings this season.

Guy and his family received an outpouring of condolences on Twitter following the tweet, including ones from the Kings organization, Kings teammate Harrison Barnes and Kings color commentator and ex-player Doug Christie.

According to the latest World Health Organization figures, 1,056,159 people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide and 57,206 have died.

