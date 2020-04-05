WWE WrestleMania 36: Top Storylines to Watch on Sunday's Match Card

1 of 7

Way back in 2009, Vince McMahon referred to Drew McIntyre as “The Chosen One” and almost immediately, the young Scot was positioned to take SmackDown by storm. He won the Intercontinental Championship, became one of the most hated heels in the industry thanks to some effective booking and remained undefeated until a loss to The Undertaker the following spring.

For all of the early success, McIntyre’s career sputtered. Whether it was complacency, or a fall from favor politically, he tumbled down the card until he was stuck in the going-nowhere 3MB comedy act and ultimately released in 2014.

Determined to get back, to prove that his time in wrestling’s highest-profile was not a fluke, he devoted himself to getting better by working in as many different companies, against as many wrestlers of different styles and backgrounds, as possible.

When he returned to the company in 2016, he did so ready to raise hell, kick ass and win titles.

He did that, dominating NXT before jumping to the main roster. At or near the top of whichever brand he appeared on, McIntyre bided his time. In the 2020 Royal Rumble match, he struck, eliminating WWE champion Brock Lesnar, former titleholder Roman Reigns and cashed his ticket to Sunday’s WrestleMania 36 main event.

It has been a long, arduous journey to the top of an industry the Scottish Psychopath has devoted his career to, one with twists and turns, the latest coming in the form of a coronavirus pandemic that nearly canceled his career-defining match.

Time will tell if his narrative is one with a happy ending.