A Draft Do-over for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

What an individual or an organization thinks is amazing in the moment doesn't always age well.

Here's to those of you who rocked a mullet, wore Zubaz pants and enjoyed ice-cold Zimas. Cheers.

Those were superficial mistakes based on trends. Those poor decisions didn't cost anyone their jobs (well, hopefully not). Mistakes during the NFL draft have far-reaching repercussions that can span decades, thus costing multiple decisions-makers their jobs.

No general manager is perfect, because talent evaluation is an inexact science. Everyone misses on certain picks. But some stick out far more than others. These can be defined as franchise-altering events and can't easily be forgiven.

To this day, organizations still wonder what would have happened if they didn't pass on Dan Marino, Randy Moss or Warren Sapp. Don't worry, each of those names will make an appearance a little later. The thought of passing on a Hall of Fame talent for an eventual first-round draft bust has to keep general managers up at night.



It's happened to every franchise, though. The following revisits each team's worst draft-day decision and the prospect who was the right choice at the time.