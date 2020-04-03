Trae Young Dominates Harrison Barnes in ESPN NBA2K Players Tournament Win

John Amis/Associated Press

Trae Young entered the NBA2K Player Tournament as the No. 2 seed and proved that might have been underselling his talents.

Young used the Milwaukee Bucks to thoroughly dominate No. 15 Harrison Barnes and the Toronto Raptors 101-59 in the first round Friday night.

This one was a mismatch from the start as Young opened up an 8-0 lead in the first few minutes of action to lead wire-to-wire. The closest Barnes was able to get to taking the lead was 13-8 late in the first quarter. To his credit, Barnes didn't rage quit even as defeat was all but assured.

By halftime, Young had taken a 44-25 lead by shooting 50 percent from the field and tallying 16 points in 16 assists with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In the third quarter, it didn't matter who had to ball for the Bucks as Young continued to drain everything while clamping down on defense. The Atlanta Hawks star deployed a 3-2 zone off the opening tip and made jump shots nearly impossible for Barnes.

Once Young went up by 30 in the third, Barnes started to change the topic on the stream. The Kings' forward pressed Young on how he was handling self-isolation.

“Doing the same routine every day," Young replied. "Work out, swim, play video games. I have a little hoop out front I shoot on outside.”

Young said the main reason he left Atlanta to stay at his home in Norman, Oklahoma, was because he didn't have a rim at his Georgia house.

Not even the gentle conversation could distract Young from the game. He was still arguing calls and looking to challenge whistles late in the fourth quarter when he'd gone up by 40.

From a strategic standpoint, Young's decision to use the Bucks in his first game may prove costly as he advances through the tournament. Players can choose between eight teams to play with but cannot repeat teams they use as they pass through the rounds, meaning Young can no longer play with the Bucks.

By the end of the match, Barnes wasn't in much of a talking mood anymore.

"No comment on this one," Barnes said as time expired.