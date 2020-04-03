Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones Hasn't Received Contract Offer Despite Discussions

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 4, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the game against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network said Friday that Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who was given the franchise tag for the 2020 season, has had contract talks with the team but that no long-term offer has materialized yet.

Jones, who has 24.5 sacks in his last two seasons, made the Pro Bowl last year. The four-year veteran has played for Kansas City since the team took him 37th overall in the 2016 draft.

The Mississippi State product helped anchor an impressive defense that allowed the seventh-fewest points per game last year. That D was largely excellent in the playoffs, most notably when they shut down scorching-hot Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry in the AFC Championship Game.

Jones only played 42 percent of defensive snaps in the AFC title game as he worked his way back from a calf injury, but he shined anyway.

Per Next Gen Stats (h/t Nate Taylor of The Athletic), the Chiefs had seven pressures and three sacks during the 18 snaps in which Jones was on the field when Tennessee attempted to pass.

He also excelled in the Super Bowl with three passes defended, helping hold the San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo to just 219 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Video Play Button

Jones' base salary will be $16,126,000 on the franchise tag, per Over the Cap.

But as Taylor wrote on Feb. 25, both sides want this to work out in K.C. long-term.

The Chiefs and Jones have until July 15 to work out a long-term contract before Jones is forced to play out 2020 on the tag.

