Rich Paul's Klutch Sports Acquires Tidal Sports; Agency Represents Bregman, More

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2020

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros bats during the spring training game against the New York Mets at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 10, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Rich Paul's Klutch Sports agency announced the acquisition of Tidal Sports on Friday:

Tidal Sports' clients include Houston Astros superstar Alex Bregman, New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman, Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura and Seattle Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic. 

The big players in the baseball agency game to this point have been The Boras Corporation (run by the eponymous Scott Boras) and CAA, but Klutch Sports has been a rising power throughout sports, namely in the NBA, where Paul represents LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, Draymond Green, John Wall and Eric Bledsoe, among others.

In January, Klutch acquired football agency Revolution Sports, with a client list that included Jarvis Landry, Xavien Howard, Melvin Gordon, Alvin Kamara, Ty Montgomery and Xavier Woods. 

Projected first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah, also signed with Klutch in January. 

So Paul and Klutch are making moves. Gaining inroads in Major League Baseball will be an uphill climb, considering how entrenched Boras and CAA are in the sport. But Klutch has become a major player in professional sports in a short time, which can't be ignored, especially after acquiring Tidal Sports. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Ranking MLB's Sweetest Swings 👌

    The most magical swings in baseball history

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ranking MLB's Sweetest Swings 👌

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 Could Be the End of MLB's Juiced Ball Experiment ⚾

    Last year's home run numbers might stay in the past

    MLB logo
    MLB

    2020 Could Be the End of MLB's Juiced Ball Experiment ⚾

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Red Sox, Astros

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Red Sox, Astros

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Updating Tracker for COVID-19 News

    • Marcus Smart cleared from COVID-19

    • Saints HC Sean Payton cleared from COVID-19 • Updates from NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS and more ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Updating Tracker for COVID-19 News

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report