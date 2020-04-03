DeAndre Hopkins Trade Was in Texans' 'Best Interest,' HC Bill O'Brien Says

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 3, 2020

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien believes trading DeAndre Hopkins was the right one for the organization. 

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the newly minted general manager said the deal was done "in the best interest" of the Texans. 

"DeAndre Hopkins was a great football player," he said. "We loved DeAndre Hopkins. He had three years left on his deal and he wanted a raise. David Johnson is going to be a great addition to our football team."

   

