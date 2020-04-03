Jazz Laying off Employees Amid COVID-19, Larry H. Miller Group Announces

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 3, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 26: Close up of the Utah Jazz logo during a game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on February 26, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Credit: 2020 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

The NBA season has been suspended since March 11 with no timetable for return as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the United States. 

Amid the pandemic, the Utah Jazz's ownership group, Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, announced that the group has laid off a "small percentage of our workforce" throughout its organization, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Wojnarowski reported the Jazz layoffs are "limited to non-basketball staff" while other employees with the team have taken pay cuts.

The ownership group also includes 65 car dealerships, the Salt Lake Bees Triple-A baseball team, Vivint Smart Home Arena (the home of the Jazz) and Larry H. Miller Real Estate, among others.

The NBA felt the economic impact of the league's suspension immediately as game-day workers reliant on games being played found themselves out of work.

Many owners, players and organizations stepped up to financially support those workers, with Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports compiling a list that includes millions of dollars in donations and plans for teams to compensate employees as if there were games.

In the NBA front office, the league's top executives have seen their pay cut by 20 percent, per Wojnarowski.

Video Play Button

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the following on March 31 regarding player pay:

"NBA players receive paychecks Wednesday but have not been assured further payments. Some details to keep in mind if the NBA seeks to withhold 1.08 percent of each player's 2019-20 salary for every game missed by invoking a 'force majeure' clause designed for emergency situations."

The Philadelphia 76ers had previously planned to cut salaries of certain members in their organization by 20 percent, but that plan was abolished after much public backlash.

Per the World Health Organization, at least 976,249 people have been sickened by COVID-19 worldwide, and at least 50,489 people have died.

Related

    Giannis Says He Doesn't Have Access to Basketball Hoop Amid Hiatus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Says He Doesn't Have Access to Basketball Hoop Amid Hiatus

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bulls Looking for Top Executive

    ◼️ Chicago searching for new exec with 'full authority on basketball decisions' ◼️ Nuggets GM Karnisovas and Raptors GM Webster among six candidates Bulls are eyeing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Bulls Looking for Top Executive

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the Jazz's 2001 Draft Class 📝

    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    Re-Drafting the Jazz's 2001 Draft Class 📝

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    10 Things We Want to See in the MJ Doc 🍿

    B/R's Bulls experts @highkin and @wontgottlieb discuss what they're hoping to learn from 'The Last Dance'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    10 Things We Want to See in the MJ Doc 🍿

    Will Gottlieb and Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report