Jazz Laying off Employees Amid COVID-19, Larry H. Miller Group Announces

The NBA season has been suspended since March 11 with no timetable for return as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the United States.

Amid the pandemic, the Utah Jazz's ownership group, Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, announced that the group has laid off a "small percentage of our workforce" throughout its organization, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Wojnarowski reported the Jazz layoffs are "limited to non-basketball staff" while other employees with the team have taken pay cuts.

The ownership group also includes 65 car dealerships, the Salt Lake Bees Triple-A baseball team, Vivint Smart Home Arena (the home of the Jazz) and Larry H. Miller Real Estate, among others.

The NBA felt the economic impact of the league's suspension immediately as game-day workers reliant on games being played found themselves out of work.

Many owners, players and organizations stepped up to financially support those workers, with Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports compiling a list that includes millions of dollars in donations and plans for teams to compensate employees as if there were games.

In the NBA front office, the league's top executives have seen their pay cut by 20 percent, per Wojnarowski.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the following on March 31 regarding player pay:

"NBA players receive paychecks Wednesday but have not been assured further payments. Some details to keep in mind if the NBA seeks to withhold 1.08 percent of each player's 2019-20 salary for every game missed by invoking a 'force majeure' clause designed for emergency situations."

The Philadelphia 76ers had previously planned to cut salaries of certain members in their organization by 20 percent, but that plan was abolished after much public backlash.

Per the World Health Organization, at least 976,249 people have been sickened by COVID-19 worldwide, and at least 50,489 people have died.