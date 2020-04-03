NBA, NBPA Reportedly Negotiating Reduced Player Paychecks as Early as April 15

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The NBA has proposed that the players take a "50 percent paycheck reduction" starting on April 15 with the league on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Per that report, the NBA Players Association has countered with a proposal of a 25 percent pay cut that wouldn't take place until mid-May.

