Game of Zones: Place Yourself Inside the Realm with These Zoom Backgrounds

As we find ourselves social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic—and without NBA basketball to distract us—hopping on Zoom to catch up with friends and family has never been more important.  

But why not up your Zoom game with some custom backgrounds from Game of Zones? Now's your chance to be immersed in Bostonia, to hold your conversation with the Dirk Nowitzki tapestry or the Sea Jam poster in the background.

Call it your own personal Game of Zooms. And after your conversation, sure, you can go play some NBA1K. But for now, enjoy the library of backgrounds found here

Below, a preview of some of your options: 

For Lakers fans:

For Celtics fan:
For Celtics fan:B/R

For Nets fans:
For Nets fans:B/R

For Hornets fans:
For Hornets fans:B/R

For Mavs fans:
For Mavs fans:B/R

For 76ers fans:
For 76ers fans:B/R

For Suns fans:
For Suns fans:B/R

               

