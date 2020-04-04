The Casual Fan's Guide to WWE WrestleMania 36

0 of 8

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

At a time when almost every sport and form of entertainment has been put on hold for the foreseeable future, WWE is doing its best to make the most of an unfortunate situation with its two-day super-show WrestleMania 36 this weekend.

For those unfamiliar, WrestleMania is the WWE equivalent to the Super Bowl, and similar to the Super Bowl, it's nothing short of spectacle. It brings people from all walks of life together to celebrate the culmination of one year's worth of work and to enjoy everything that is the art of professional wrestling.

Furthermore, WrestleMania will boast one of its biggest and most stacked cards in its history this year. From familiar faces such as John Cena and The Undertaker to future legends like Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles, it's a complete card from top to bottom and should not be missed.

Adding to the excitement of the event is that anything is bound to happen. Of course, the fact it'll be emanating from an empty arena at the company's training facility will take away from the pageantry the pay-per-view usually has, but it will no doubt do its best to serve as the ultimate distraction from reality during these trying times.

Regardless of whether you're new to the wacky world of WWE or are a lapsed fan looking to catch up on everything you've missed over the years, this guide will provide you with everything you need to know about WrestleMania 36.