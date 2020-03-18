Rob Gronkowski to Host WWE WrestleMania 36; Will Be 2-Night Event for 1st Time

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will serve as the host for WrestleMania 36, WWE announced Wednesday.

WrestleMania 36 will also be presented over two nights (April 4 and 5), a first for the legendary pay-per-view.

Gronkowski teased that more information will come Friday on SmackDown:

