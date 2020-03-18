Rob Gronkowski to Host WWE WrestleMania 36; Will Be 2-Night Event for 1st Time

Rob Gronkowski to Host WWE WrestleMania 36; Will Be 2-Night Event for 1st TimeMarch 18, 2020
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will serve as the host for WrestleMania 36, WWE announced Wednesday.
WrestleMania 36 will also be presented over two nights (April 4 and 5), a first for the legendary pay-per-view.
Gronkowski teased that more information will come Friday on SmackDown:
Rob Gronkowski @RobGronkowski
It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year...and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV.
