Rob Gronkowski to Host WWE WrestleMania 36; Will Be 2-Night Event for 1st Time

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 06: Former New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski looks on during the game between the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden on December 06, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Nuggets 108-95. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will serve as the host for WrestleMania 36, WWE announced Wednesday.

WrestleMania 36 will also be presented over two nights (April 4 and 5), a first for the legendary pay-per-view.

Gronkowski teased that more information will come Friday on SmackDown:

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    WrestleMania 36 to Be a 2-Night Event 🚨

    Rob Gronkowski will host WrestleMania 36 in a two-night event for the first-time ever on April 4 and 5

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WrestleMania 36 to Be a 2-Night Event 🚨

    WWE
    via WWE

    Daniel Bryan on WWE Future: 'I Think I'm Just Done Being a Full-Time Wrestler'

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Daniel Bryan on WWE Future: 'I Think I'm Just Done Being a Full-Time Wrestler'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Around the WWE Universe

    🚚 Lynch's truck meant for Mania entrance ✊ Banks vows to put on a show at WM 36 👀 What could entice CM Punk to wrestle again?

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Around the WWE Universe

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    NXT Preview: Tonight Is Going to Be Different

    Tonight's show will air with a modified format. Tap catch up on what to expect

    WWE logo
    WWE

    NXT Preview: Tonight Is Going to Be Different

    Cageside Seats
    via Cageside Seats