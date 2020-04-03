Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, J-League Extend Delays Because of COVID-19

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 3, 2020

Atsushi Saito, commissioner of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, speaks during a press conference to discuss the COVID-19 coronavirus in Tokyo on March 2, 2020. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)
PHILIP FONG/Getty Images

The start of Nippon Professional Baseball's 2020 season and J-League soccer will remain postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Per Jim Armstrong of the Associated Press, Japanese baseball commissioner Atsushi Saito said Friday both leagues would have to extend their delays after meeting with a joint coronavirus task force established by NPB and J-League. 

"Unfortunately things are getting worse now," Saito said. "We'll have a meeting with all 12 teams, but it appears like we'll have to be prepared for an extension [to our postponement]."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

