Raptors' Nick Nurse '100 Percent' Committed to Team Canada's Olympic Qualifying

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The 2020 Olympics may have been postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn't changed Nick Nurse's stance on coaching the Canadian men's basketball team.

The Toronto Raptors head coach told reporters Friday he remains "100 percent committed" to coaching Team Canada in 2021 as it attempts to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.