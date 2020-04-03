Rex Ryan Wouldn't Pay 'Turd' Amari Cooper; NFL's 'Biggest Disappearing Act'April 3, 2020
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan said Friday there's "no way in hell" he would have given Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper a lucrative long-term contract.
Ryan referred to Cooper, who signed a five-year, $100 million extension with the Cowboys, as a "disappearing act" and a "turd" during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Titans May Have to Wait for Payoff on Henry Extension
@MikeFreemanNFL: COVID-19 chaos could put Derrick Henry and other star RBs starting at less than 100%