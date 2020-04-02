Video: Derwin James Fulfills Promise to Fan, Drops 52 on Tyreek Hill in Madden

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Derwin James' case as the NFL's best Madden player was solid enough that he took on side challenges in The Checkdown's Madden 20 Tournament.

The Los Angeles Chargers defensive back routed the Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill 52-3 in the title game on Thursday—fulfilling a promise to a fan that he'd score 50 points.

"Everyone said Tyreek Hill was going to win," James said. "I was in an [Xbox live] party with a little kid on accident and I told him I'd get 50 for him. I'm pretty sure he's happy right now."

The hype around Hill was no joke. In the first round of the tournament, the Chiefs wideout was winning 62-32 over teammate Tyrann Mathieu before Mathieu rage-quit the game with a minute left in the fourth quarter. That set up what should've been a competitive match between James and Hill.

It was nothing of the sort. James got Hill worse than what Hill did to Mathieu—though Hill still finished the game.

In fact, it was the second time on Thursday that James put up 50 points after routing DeSean Jackson 50-27 earlier in the day to advance to the title game.

James seemed to call his shot a bit in public, too, telling fans to tune in after KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes was backing Hill for the title on Twitter before kickoff.

Hill may still be a great Madden player, but the gap between first and second place in the NFL is wider than anyone could've seen coming.