Former Wake Forest Basketball HC Carl Tacy Dies at Age 87

Anonymous/Associated Press

Carl Tacy, former basketball coach at Wake Forest and Marshall, died Thursday at the age of 87.

Per the Associated Press, Tacy's son, Carl Jr., confirmed his father's death after the senior Tacy was diagnosed with leukemia in December.

Carl Jr. noted his father had been transferred to hospice care in Yadkinville, North Carolina, last week.

Tacy began his coaching career at Marshall in 1971-72. He led the Thundering Herd to a 23-4 record and the second NCAA tournament appearance in school history.

Wake Forest was able to hire Tacy away starting with the 1972-73 season. The West Virginia native was tasked with turning around a program that missed the NCAA tournament in 10 straight seasons prior to his arrival.

In 13 seasons with the Demon Deacons, Tacy posted a 222-149 record with four tournament appearances. He led them to the Elite Eight in 1977 and 1984.

Wake Forest inducted Tacy into its Hall of Fame in 1985. He ranks third all-time in school history with 222 victories.