Former Wake Forest Basketball HC Carl Tacy Dies at Age 87

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 3, 2020

FILE - In this March 24, 1984, file photo, Wake Forest coach Carl Tacy, left, leaves the court with members of his team following their 73-71 victory over DePaul in the semifinals of the NCAA Midwest Regional in St. Louis, Mo. ASt right is Wake Forest's Kenny Green (21). Former Wake Forest and Marshall basketball coach Carl Tacy has died at 87. Tacy's son, Carl Jr., told The Associated Press his father died early Thursday, April 2, 2020. (AP Photo/File)
Anonymous/Associated Press

Carl Tacy, former basketball coach at Wake Forest and Marshall, died Thursday at the age of 87. 

Per the Associated Press, Tacy's son, Carl Jr., confirmed his father's death after the senior Tacy was diagnosed with leukemia in December. 

Carl Jr. noted his father had been transferred to hospice care in Yadkinville, North Carolina, last week. 

Tacy began his coaching career at Marshall in 1971-72. He led the Thundering Herd to a 23-4 record and the second NCAA tournament appearance in school history. 

Wake Forest was able to hire Tacy away starting with the 1972-73 season. The West Virginia native was tasked with turning around a program that missed the NCAA tournament in 10 straight seasons prior to his arrival. 

In 13 seasons with the Demon Deacons, Tacy posted a 222-149 record with four tournament appearances. He led them to the Elite Eight in 1977 and 1984.

Wake Forest inducted Tacy into its Hall of Fame in 1985. He ranks third all-time in school history with 222 victories.

Video Play Button

Related

    Former Wake Forest basketball coach Carl Tacy dies at 87

    Wake Forest Basketball logo
    Wake Forest Basketball

    Former Wake Forest basketball coach Carl Tacy dies at 87

    AP
    via FOX Sports

    Former Wake Forest basketball coach Carl Tacy dies at 87

    Wake Forest Basketball logo
    Wake Forest Basketball

    Former Wake Forest basketball coach Carl Tacy dies at 87

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Columbia Transfer Patrick Tape Decommits from Duke

    Tape had committed on March 24

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Columbia Transfer Patrick Tape Decommits from Duke

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Former Wake Forest Basketball Coach Carl Tacy Passes Away

    Wake Forest Basketball logo
    Wake Forest Basketball

    Former Wake Forest Basketball Coach Carl Tacy Passes Away

    DemonDeaconDigest.com
    via DemonDeaconDigest.com