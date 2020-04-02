Derwin James' 49ers Blow Out DeSean Jackson's Chiefs in Madden 20 Tournament

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Derwin James is gunning for the The Checkdown's Madden 20 title.

The Los Angeles Chargers safety, utilizing the San Francisco 49ers, demolished Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, 50-27. Jackson was using the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

James will now face Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill in the championship. Hill similarly teed off on Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward in the other semifinal.

There was some controversy before the game when Jackson pivoted from his own Eagles to the Chiefs. James countered by switching from the Seattle Seahawks to the Niners, setting up the Super Bowl matchup.

It was clear that Jackson wanted the downfield speed of players like Hill and Mecole Hardman, regularly throwing deep patterns. But while that led to some big plays, it also led to a number of interceptions. And James was clean on offense, never taking his foot off the gas pedal.

James and Hill have clearly been the top two players in this tournament, which is benefiting the United Way relief fun amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The winner of the title will have a strong claim as the best Madden player in the NFL.