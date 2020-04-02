Dez Bryant Works Out with Cowboys' Dak Prescott Amid NFL Comeback Bid

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant is attempting an NFL comeback, and more evidence of that appeared Thursday after he tweeted a picture of himself at a workout with a group of people that included Dallas Cowboys quarterback and ex-teammate Dak Prescott.

Jane Slater of NFL Network offered the following report as well:

"Dak Prescott was throwing to Dez Bryant today," Slater wrote. "The two are working out again on Saturday as both continue their offseason training. One looking for a new long term contract, the other looking for a team."

Bryant, 31, played for Dallas from 2010 to 2017. He did not sign with a team during the 2018 offseason but landed with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018.

However, Bryant never played a game with New Orleans after suffering a torn Achilles during a practice.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.