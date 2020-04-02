Dez Bryant Works Out with Cowboys' Dak Prescott Amid NFL Comeback Bid

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 2, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs onto the field prior to their NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant is attempting an NFL comeback, and more evidence of that appeared Thursday after he tweeted a picture of himself at a workout with a group of people that included Dallas Cowboys quarterback and ex-teammate Dak Prescott.

Jane Slater of NFL Network offered the following report as well:

"Dak Prescott was throwing to Dez Bryant today," Slater wrote. "The two are working out again on Saturday as both continue their offseason training. One looking for a new long term contract, the other looking for a team."

Bryant, 31, played for Dallas from 2010 to 2017. He did not sign with a team during the 2018 offseason but landed with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018. 

However, Bryant never played a game with New Orleans after suffering a torn Achilles during a practice.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

