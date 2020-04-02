Titans' Malcolm Butler Donates Medical Supplies, COVID-19 Test Kits, Meals

James Kenney/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler is making a donation to Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website, Butler's donation will allow the medical school to purchase supplies and meals for health care workers and first responders as well as buy test kits.

Butler explained the rationale behind his donation to Wyatt:

"I feel like it is very important, and each individual has a role in this situation. Just like Miss Amy (Adams Strunk), Jon Robinson, and Mike Vrabel, we all have a job to do. So I think it's a good idea for me to do my role. All the health care workers out there, first responders, they are putting themselves on the line for all of us.

"We are on the sideline now, and they are in the game. So, we should be there to support those people and do everything we can. Every hand helps."

Other members of the Titans organization have chipped in to help Nashville citizens during the pandemic.

Head coach Mike Vrabel called an 87-year-old Titans fan and fellow Ohio State alum who is quarantined in his retirement home. The fan, Ron Kegarise, also offered Vrabel some draft advice: "Don't overlook (Ohio State running back) J.K. Dobbins."

Offensive lineman Ben Jones announced on Instagram that he was raising money for at-risk youth in the city to ensure their families get food and supplies.

Butler has spent the past two seasons with the Titans after previously playing four seasons with the New England Patriots.