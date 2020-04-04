Closest Career Comparisons for NBA's Best Players

0 of 8

The game of basketball has been in a perpetual state of evolution since the late James Naismith had people tossing soccer balls into peach baskets.

But even if the modern, perimeter-based NBA can sometimes seem a different sport than the post-oriented style of yesteryear, there are footprints bridging one era to the next.

Even today's most innovative hoopers at least partially reside in the shadows of past legends. Sometimes, the resemblance can be striking; the play style, the accomplishments, the stats all can have a deja vu feel among basketball junkies. For others, the similarities are more subtle. Maybe intangibles like creativity, dominance and impact can link two ballers who otherwise might be, at best, funhouse-mirror images of one another.

Cross-era comparisons are tricky, but they can help paint a fuller picture of where our current stars are at and where they might be headed. So, we're here to spotlight the closest career comparisons—based on projected trajectories—for the Association's top players by analyzing everything from numbers and accolades to on-court approaches and aesthetics.

Some require more of a stretch than others, but if you look closely enough, you'll spot the blueprint.

