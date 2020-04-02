Phillies' Bryce Harper Donates $500K to Las Vegas, Philadelphia COVID-19 Relief

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2020

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper is seen during a spring training baseball game, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper announced Thursday that he would be donating $500,000 in total to three foundations—the Direct Relief and Three Square foundations in Las Vegas and the Philabundance foundation in Philadelphia—in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

"Las Vegas will always be my family's first home. Philadelphia, our home away from home, welcomed us with open arms from day one," Harper wrote in his statement. "These communities mean so much to us, and Kayla and I want to do our part to help battle the effects of the virus in Vegas and Philly."

                   

