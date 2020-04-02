Video: Steph Curry Gets Assist from Kevin Hart Filming 1st Vlog 'Lock In'

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

Most first-time vloggers don't get help from one of the most famous comedians in the world.

Stephen Curry isn't like most first-time vloggers.

The NBA star released his first attempt at the medium with the help of actor Kevin Hart and clarified that it was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic led to social-distancing measures across the country.

He said he was looking to "provide a little entertainment, a little fun" during this uncertain time.

The vlog went behind the scenes of an event with J.P. Morgan Chase that Curry and Hart attended to help teach about financial literacy and exercise. There was plenty of amusing banter between the two celebrities, with Hart telling the sharp-shooter he needed to raise his energy, speak to the camera like he was talking to friends and decide on a name for his audience.

Hart wasn't a fan of the Curry Cronies moniker the Golden State Warriors legend came up with and instead suggested the Curry Crew Necks.

There will surely be more content to come for all the Curry Crew Necks out there.