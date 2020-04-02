Video: Steph Curry Gets Assist from Kevin Hart Filming 1st Vlog 'Lock In'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2020

TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 14: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Kevin Hart are seen before the 2016 NBA All-Star Game on February 14, 2016 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Ron Turenne/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ron Turenne/Getty Images

Most first-time vloggers don't get help from one of the most famous comedians in the world.

Stephen Curry isn't like most first-time vloggers.

The NBA star released his first attempt at the medium with the help of actor Kevin Hart and clarified that it was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic led to social-distancing measures across the country.

He said he was looking to "provide a little entertainment, a little fun" during this uncertain time.

The vlog went behind the scenes of an event with J.P. Morgan Chase that Curry and Hart attended to help teach about financial literacy and exercise. There was plenty of amusing banter between the two celebrities, with Hart telling the sharp-shooter he needed to raise his energy, speak to the camera like he was talking to friends and decide on a name for his audience.

Hart wasn't a fan of the Curry Cronies moniker the Golden State Warriors legend came up with and instead suggested the Curry Crew Necks.

There will surely be more content to come for all the Curry Crew Necks out there.

Video Play Button

Related

    Why Steph Curry-Kevin Durant Warriors are Bay Area's best dynasty

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Why Steph Curry-Kevin Durant Warriors are Bay Area's best dynasty

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Eric Paschall reveals Warriors teammate he'd quarantine with right now

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Eric Paschall reveals Warriors teammate he'd quarantine with right now

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    LaMelo Buys Australian Team 💰

    Ball and his manager Jermaine Jackson have purchased the Illawarra Hawks, the NBL team LaMelo played on in Australia

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LaMelo Buys Australian Team 💰

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr Explains Process Watching Top NBA Draft Prospects

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Kerr Explains Process Watching Top NBA Draft Prospects

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area