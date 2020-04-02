Patriots Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa 2020 NFL Draft Play by NE 'Definitely Possible'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have been quiet on the quarterback market since losing Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In fact, their most recent move on the quarterback depth chart was releasing Cody Kessler.

There may be good reason for that.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe wrote it's "definitely possible" that the Patriots trade up in this month's draft to select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Volin made the connection between the Patriots and Lions at No. 3, given the many former New England staffers who are currently in Detroit, including general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

